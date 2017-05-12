Area track athletes head to state meet/Malakoff’s Russell to defend state high jump title

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 12, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

AUSTIN–Ten Cedar Creek Lake Area track athletes are heading to Austin to compete in the UIL State Track and Field Meet Friday and Saturday May 12-13 to run, throw, jump and vault with the best athletes in the state.

The meet will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. The top two finishers from each event at the regional meet advance to the state meet.

Eustace senior Chanda Westbrook will compete in the 3200-meter run and the 1600-meter run after setting new regional records in both events at the regional meet in Whitehouse. Westbrook will run the 3200-meters at 9:20 a.m. Friday and the 1600-meters at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Kemp senior Elijah Gardiner, an Ohio State football signee, qualified for the state meet in the triple jump, but had to bow out because of an injury.

Malakoff senior Tyler Russell will compete in the long jump at 8 a.m. Saturday and will defend his state title in the high jump just two hours later at 10 a.m.

Quarterrio Barker will compete in the 100-meter dash at 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Larry Coker will compete in the discus at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Trinidad junior Erica Airheart competes at 8 a.m. in the triple jump. Airheart finished third in the regional meet, but had the best non-advancing jump in the state to qualify. It was also the third best jump out of any region in Class A.

The Kerens girl 4×100 relay will run at noon Saturday after finishing second at the regional meet. The team is made up of Kamiya Haynes, Olivia Franson, Nakia Dunn and Tyaundria Langley. Caroline Kamp and Keena Medford are the alternates.

Dunn will also compete in the long jump and the triple jump. The long jump is schedule for 10 a.m. Friday, with the triple jump at 2 p.m. the same day.

Kerens’ Buddy Sayles runs in the 100-meter dash at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday.