Panthers are bi-district champs/Win final two games to capture series

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 10, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–After losing the first game of the bi-district series on a walk-off in the seventh inning May 5 in Paris, the Mabank Panthers needed to win two games on Saturday to advance to the area round. They did just that, routing North Lamar 14-5 in game two and rallying from a 5-2 deficit in game three to win 7-6. The Panthers will play Kilgore in the area round of the playoffs May 11 and 13.

Mabank gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of game one to go down 1-0 in the series, forcing them to win two games in a row over North Lamar.

Mabank was not going to give North Lamar a chance to win game two in the seventh inning, scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 14-5 lead. The Panthers scored two runs in each of the first three innings to go up 6-2 heading to the fourth inning. North Lamar scored three times in the top of the fifth to make it a one-run game, but the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the inning to go up 8-5. After a scoreless top of the sixth, the Panthers put the game out of reach in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Clay Conway walked, and moved to second on a Dalton Penix single. Hunter Caves drove in Conway with a double. Pearson Johannesen walked to load the bases, and Trey Neighbors cleared the bases with a three-run double and a 12-5 lead. Two errors led to Neighbors scoring and Braden Rich stole home to score the final run of the inning.

In the decisive game three, the Panthers got down 5-2 after two innings of play before making a comeback.

The Panthers plated a run in the third inning as Penix reached on an error and Pearson Johannesen singled to move Johannesen to third. Neighbors grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in Penix to cut the lead to 5-3. After scoreless fourth and fifth innings for both teams, Mabank got to within one run in the sixth. Neighbors singled to start the inning and Rich reached on an error. Ryan Lee was running for Neighbors and moved to third on a passed ball. Kobey Roberts lifted a ball to left field scoring Lee with the sacrifice fly.

The Panthers took the lead in the seventh inning, scoring three times for a 7-5 lead. Conway walked and stole second, third and home after a Caves single. Pearson Johannesen singled moving Caves to third. Neighbors walked to load the bases and Rich reached on an error by the second baseman that allowed Caves to score. With two outs, Alynn Gentry reached on another error, scoring Johannesen for a 7-5 lead.

North Lamar scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but two strikeouts by Roberts and a groundout gave the Panthers the 7-6 victory and the series win.

In game two, Neighbors led the Panther offense, going 2-3 with a run scored and five runs batted in. Rich was 2-5 with a run and an RBI, Caves was 1-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Pearson Johannesen was 1-4 with a run scored, Roberts was 1-5, Collin Sims was 1-4 and Conway scored two runs in the game. Jonathon McPhearson and Peyton Johannesen each scored one run for the Panthers.

Pearson Johannesen got the win for the Panthers in game two, going five and two-thirds innings and giving up five runs on six hits, with four walks and two strikeouts. Caves pitched one and a third innings, striking out two.

In game three, Roberts came on in relief of starter Caves and went the final six innings for the win, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out eight. Pearson Johannesen led the Panthers offensively, going 3-4 with two runs scored and driving in one run. Penix was 1-4 with two runs scored, Caves was 1-4 with a run scored, Neighbors was 1-3 with an RBI, Rich was 1-4 with two RBIs and Conway and Lee each scored a run in the game.