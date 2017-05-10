Eustace, Athens get new mayors/Unofficial May 6 Local Election results

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 10, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Voters wanted a change in Eustace and Athens from the looks of Saturday’s final polling results. New mayors lead both cities.

In Eustace, Mayor Elisha Sanders lost her seat to Dustin Shelton, 94 to 52. There are 12 provisional votes still to be determined by the Henderson County Elections Office. The ballot board is set to convene May 15. Since Tim Howard opted not to run for re-election to the council, the top two vote getters incumbent Daniel Smith with 112 votes and new face Tim Meyer with 90 votes look to fill the council seats. Both Tim Meyer and Dustin Shelton also serve as volunteers on the Eustace Volunteer Fire Department. Meyer is one of the planners of the May 13 barbecue cookoff, raising funds for the fire station.

In Athens, former councilman Monte Montgomery garnered more votes than incumbent Jerry Don Vaught, who lost his seat 490 to 736. Montgomery’s council seat had two contenders. Toni Clay won the seat over Chetan Patel, 632 to 529 ballots.

In Gun Barrel City, voters returned incumbent Linda Rankin to the city council over challenger Craig Bastas, 149 to 81. Rob Rea and David Skains were unchallenged in the election.

Voters in Kemp ISD returned Rusty Clamon to office as school trustee with 108 votes. There were three challengers splitting the opposing votes, which totaled 189; with Casey Herring leading with 91 votes. Board President Charissa Roberts ran unopposed.

The City of Kemp will continue its program of setting aside a portion of its sales tax collection for road repairs, Fifty-two voters approved the continuation of the practice, while 12 voters opposed.

Athens ISD had three contenders for incumbent Steve McElhaney’s seat, who chose not to run for re-election. Of the three Eugene Buford was the top vote getter for Place 1 with 708 votes. Thomas Faulk garnered 423 votes and Bryan Barker got 288 votes. Alicea Elliott was unopposed for her Place 2 seat.

Scurry-Rosser ISD incumbents Chris G. Taliafero garnered 127 votes and Joanna Horton got 110 votes, enough to reseat both. Challenger Nick Vann collected 72 ballots.

City of Star Harbor City Council canvassed the results of the election Monday. Voters agreed to join ESD No. 1 and council seats will be filled by incumbents Warren Claxton and Jackie Robinson; as well as challenger Ray Batten, who garnered more votes than incumbent Duane Smith. Smith had been acting as the mayor since Dr. Bingham resigned for health reasons two months ago. The council selected Warren Claxton as Mayor and is expected to appoint someone to fill his seat on the council next month.