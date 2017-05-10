Bulldogs advance with series win/Beats Scurry-Rosser in three games

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 10, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace Bulldogs will move on in the UIL Class 3A baseball playoffs after beating Scurry-Rosser twice on Saturday, May 6 in Eustace after being down in the series 1-0.

Eustace fell to the Wildcats Friday 10-5. The Bulldogs came back with a dramatic 14-13 victory in game two to tie the series at one game each and force a win or go home game.

In the dramatic game-two victory that tied the series, the Bulldogs trailed 7-2 going into the fifth inning, but scored three runs in each of the final four innings. The Bulldogs got to within 7-5 with their first three-run inning in the fifth and took an 8-7 lead in the sixth with three runs, but the Wildcats would regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a four-run outburst and an 11-8 lead.

The Bulldogs would add three more runs in the seventh to tie the score. Eustace pitching kept the Wildcats off the board in the seventh to force extra innings.

In the eighth, the Bulldogs finished off their offensive explosion with three more runs to go up 14-11, but the game was far from over.

Scurry-Rosser would fight back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but could not get another run across, giving the Bulldogs the 14-13 victory.

The Bulldogs had 18 hits in the game, including Micah Zimmerer finishing 4-6 with two runs scored and four RBIs and James East going 3-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Kelly Ashton also had four hits and scored two runs.

Cory Strawn was 1-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, including a home run. He also picked up the win on the mound, pitching two-thirds of an inning and giving up just a hit.

T.J. Howard started and gave up three runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Cody Strawn pitched five innings in the game.

In game three, the Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning, but Scurry-Rosser answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to one run. The Bulldogs added a run in the third for a 5-3 lead.

The Bulldogs would break out for five more runs in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 10-3. Scurry-Rosser scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, but could get no closer.

The Bulldogs were led by Hayden Shaddox and Howard’s three hits each. Howard added two RBIs.

Chris Carlson was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Cody Strawn was 1-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Cory Strawn scored three runs in the game, Ashton was 1-4 with a run scored, Zimmerer was 1-4 with two runs batted in, Zach Compton had a hit and an RBI and Clay Easterly scored a run for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs used four pitchers in game three, with Howard pitching four and two-thirds innings and giving up just two runs on two hits and striking out six for the win.

Eustace will play Farmersville at 7 p.m. today, May 11 at Copeland Field in Mesquite.

By virtue of Farmersville winning the coin toss, they chose to play a one-game series instead of a three-game series, so the winner of this game will move on to the next round.