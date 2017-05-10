Bobby Ray Davis, Sr.

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 10, 2017

Funeral services for Bobby Ray Davis, Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel with Rev. Samuel Calk officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel.

Bobby was born on February 26, 1965 in Duncan, Okla. to parents Thurman Davis and Cecilia Johnson and entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2017 at the age of 52.

Bobby was known as “Short Stack” to a lot of his family and friends. He graduated from Grand Prairie High School and went to work in construction.

Bobby’s last employer was DNT Trucking until he became ill and could no longer work. While working at DNT, he received numerous awards for safety and driving.

During his illness and not being able to work, Bobby did a lot of remodeling around the house to keep himself busy. Bobby was an all-around great guy. He loved his children and his family. He loved making people laugh and was truly a people person who never met a stranger. Bobby was always there to help anyone in need.

He was a great cook and loved all kinds of sports and music. Bobby loved being in his truck driving and he liked race cars. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and watching car shows.

Bobby was Christian by faith and attended the Cowboy Church in Athens and First Baptist Church in Eustace. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife Tamera Davis of Eustace, son Derrick Donaho and wife Melissa of San Marcos, son Bobby Davis, Jr. of Boyd, daughter Brooke Ellegde and husband Jonathan of Boyd, daughter Brittani Narvaiz of Texarkana, grandchildren Wyatt, Miley, Gracelynn and Heavynn, mother Cecilia Utley and husband David of Eustace, sister Debra Mathis of Eustace, brother John Cathey and wife Vickie of Brownsboro, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.