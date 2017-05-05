Thomas M. “Tom” Monahan

In memory of Pastor Thomas M. “Tom” Monahan First Assembly of God in Gun Barrel City:

Tom was born August 13, 1945 and went to be with the Lord April 9, 2017 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. His funeral service was held April 15, 2017 in Fairmount, Ind.

Tom was born in Marion, Ind. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara G. Monahan of Mabank. He has four children, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A memorial luncheon will be held Sunday, May 7, after the morning service at First Assembly of God in Gun Barrel City to remember Pastor Tom and Sister Barbara Monahan and the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God in Gun Barrel City, Outreach Program.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.