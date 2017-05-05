Panthers prepare for bi-district

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 5, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers know all about Paris North Lamar. Mabank and North Lamar met in the second round of the playoffs last year. North Lamar beat Mabank 3-0 in a one-game series to send the Panthers home. North Lamar made it to the regional semifinals before being ousted by Argyle two games to none.

The two teams meet again May 5 and 6 in the first round of the UIL state baseball playoffs. Mabank comes in as the third-seed from District 13-4A and North Lamar as the runner up in District 14-4A. Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Paris. Game two will be at 2 p.m. back in Mabank, with game three, if necessary, following 30 minutes after game two.

North Lamar comes into the series with a record of 12-10 on the season, and come in averaging just over five runs a game for the season. North Lamar pitching gives up just over four and a half runs a game. The Panthers score over just five runs a game and give up just under six runs a game.

The Panthers are 15-11 on the season and finished 5-5 in district play, one game behind second-place Brownsboro. Of the five district losses for the Panthers, only two were by more than two runs. Both of those games were against district champion Canton.

North Lamar beat the Panthers in a game earlier this season, 10-1.