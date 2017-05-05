Helen Viola Ray Henderson

Services for Helen Viola Ray Henderson, 86, of Eustace were held May 4, 2017 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Graveside services were held at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Helen passed away May 1, 2017 in Eustace. She was born on Feb. 5, 1931 in Baltimore, Md., to Harry Cooper and Mildred Flester.

Helen was an avid bridge player and enjoyed the ladies she played with.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Thomas Ray, Sr.

Helen is survived by her daughter Joyce Sturdivant of Forney, son Tom Ray, Jr. of Eustace, grandchildren Stacy and husband L.D. Self, Jennifer Ray, Jeff Ray, great-grandchildren Tyler Self and Chase Self.

Pallbearers were Tom Ray, Chase Self, Tyler Self and L.D. Self.