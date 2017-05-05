Gene Edward Pablo

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, February 8, 1937, Gene Edward Pablo went to meet his maker May 1, 2017.

Because his mother died when he was only four, he was raised in various foster and children homes.

Gene graduated in 1954 in Waverly, Iowa and then earned his B.A. degree in 1958 at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

He served three years in the U.S. Army as a Medic. In 1962, he began a long career with the Social Security Administration, working as a Disability Claims Examiner, Consultant and Assistant Manager in the Wilmington Delaware District Office, and Senior Staff Officer in the Chicago Regional Office. Gene was selected as Disability Program Administrator for the Dallas Regional Office in 1974.

He retired in 1991 to the Cedar Creek Lake area and joined Four Mile Lutheran Church where he served for many years on Council, taught Sunday School, was President for four years, sang in the choir, Lector and Worship Assistant and even preached on occasion when Pastor was ill or on vacation.

Gene enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with family.

Gene is preceded in death by parents Gene and Hazel Pablo and second wife of 16 years Dorothy Jenkins Pablo.

Surviving family are sister Mary Thornburg, Clifton, Colo., the mother of his children and first wife of 22 years Judy Pablo, sons Raul, Mark and John Pablo, daughter Diane and husband James Shands, grandsons Chris, Chad and Conor and granddaughter Valincia, great-grandchildren Chloe, Caden, Faith, Lily and Maddox, many nephews and nieces, the Jenkins family, and longtime friend Stella Castro and many friends.

Pastor Joan Iker officated the memorial service May 5, 2017 at Four Mile Lutheran Church with interment at Four Mile Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Seven Points.