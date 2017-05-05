Commissioners name Brownlow new JP5/Memorial Day fireworks sales approved

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Commissioners took a lengthy executive session Tuesday, interviewing 14 applicants to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime justice Tommy Barnett, who died April 1. Barnett’s term had begun in 2006. Commissioners agreed to apppoint Star Harbor resident Belinda Brownlow to the Malakoff-based JP seat in Precinct 5 . She has also served as president of the Rotary Club in Malakoff and on the Malakoff ISD school board. Her term runs through Dec. 31, 2018.

The night skies in Henderson Country are going to be brighter this Memorial Day after commissioners agreed to allow the sale of fireworks in Henderson County for the Veteran holiday.

The approval is noteworthy because last May the court denied vendors the lawful right to sell fireworks in the county, citing that the holiday is one of sober reflection, not explosive celebration.

Commissioners sang a different tune Tuesday, approving the resolution 4-1 with only Judge Richard Sanders opposing. There was some discussion prior to the vote, with a representative from the firework sales community appealing to the commissioners.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin weighed the negatives to fireworks, stating that some people are irresponsible with their use and uncourteous with the times they fire them.

Texas Counties decide their own fate concerning fireworks sales for three Texas Holidays: Feb. 25-March 2 (Texas Independence Day); April 16-April 21 (San Jacinto Day) and May 25-30 (Memorial Day).

Commissioners also approved the transfer of a flying drone to the possession of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse addressed the court concerning the acquisition of the new drone.

“We will only use the drone for search situations with warrants signed by a judge,” Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said the drone could provide valuable intelligence of protentional hostile environments and keep his deputies out of harm’s way. The Sheriff’s Office will not need to purchase any additional parts and will receive proper training to operate the drone.

Commissioners also accepted donations of children’s blankets to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from the Linus Project. The blankets will go in deputies’ cars to be given to children in stressful situations for comfort.

Commissioners also made two proclamations, calling May Elder Abuse Prevention Month and Older American Month.

“We need to highlight these issues when they come before us,” Sanders said. “I think it’s despicable to take advantage of elderly and disabled people.”

Geeslin agreed. “Child abuse is rightfully getting lots of attention and this problem is not unlike it,” he said. “The victims cannot speak up. I proudly support this proclamation.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney said he draws strength from the older generation. “There is a lot of wisdom that gets overlooked,” McKinney said. “They really are one of our greatest assets.”

Commissioners took the time to thank first responders and emergency service workers for their toil over the weekend and weeks to come after the tornadoes in Henderson County and reminded the court not to forget their neighbors to the north that lost much in the disaster.

In other action, commissioners:

• appointed Precinct 1 Commissioner Ken Hayes to fill Geeslin’s seat on the IT Committee. Geeslin served on the committee for more than six years,

• approved paying bills totaling $157,591.63 and

• extended the bidding window for pest control services for another three weeks. The court dropped the former contractor for "lack of service and overcharging."