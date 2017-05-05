Church holds National Day of Prayer service

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 5, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gun Barrel City opened its doors Thursday for the community to come together on the National Day of Prayer.

Pastor Eric Stinnette led a brief service beginning and ending with a hymn. Parishioner Caron Yelsma read a prayer of the Old Testament prophet Daniel, found in Daniel 9:1-19, which pleads for God to “Hear us, forgive us and heal us, for His Great Name’s Sake.”

The congregation of about 40 people rose and prayed in chorus a written prayer calling on Almighty God to “Bless our land with honest industry, truthful education and an honorable way of life. Save us from violence, discord and confusion, from pride and arrogance and from every evil course of action. … “When times are prosperous, may our hearts be thankful, and in troubled times do not let our trust in you fail: through Jesus Christ, our Lord.”

The lengthy prayer included a petition for unity among the members of our nation, strength to all who minister in God’s name in the armed forces, for courage to confess the saving name of Jesus in the face of opposition and wisdom for those entrusted with authority to govern, that there may be justice and peace throughout the land.

On the Floor of the U.S, House of Representatives Thursday, Congressman Jeb Hensarling led his colleagues in a moment of silent prayer for the victims of the recent storms and tornadoes that swept through Texas, the Midwest, and Southeastern United States – including four people who lost their lives from the 5th Congressional District, which Hensarling represents.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. The modern law formalizing its annual observance was enacted in 1952, although earlier days of fasting and prayer had been established by the Second Continental Congress from 1775 until 1783, and by President John Adams in 1798 and 1799, Thomas Jefferson established a day of prayer and thanksgiving, but this occurred while he served as governor of Virginia.

The constitutionality of the National Day of Prayer was unsuccessfully challenged in court by the Freedom From Religion Foundation after its first attempt was unanimously dismissed by a federal appellate court in April 2011.