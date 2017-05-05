By Rollin Hadsell
Monitor Staff Writer
EUSTACE–The Eustace Bulldogs will face a pretty tough Scurry-Rosser team in their bi-district matchup that begins Friday, May 5.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats will play game one at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Scurry. Game two will be at 1 p.m. Saturday with game three immediately following, if necessary.
The Bulldogs come into the series with a record of 16-10 on the season. The Bulldogs went 6-4 in District 12-3A play to take the third seed.
Although the Wildcats come into the series with a 10-11 record, they went 9-3 in a tough District 11-3A and finished second. The district has playoff regulars Sunnyvale and Palmer.
The Wildcats scored just over five runs per game while giving up just under six a game. The Bulldogs come in averaging just over six runs a game and their pitching staff gives up under five runs per game.
The winner of this series will face the winner of the Farmersville-Ponder bi-district matchup.
