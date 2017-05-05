Bulldogs to face tough Wildcat team

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 5, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace Bulldogs will face a pretty tough Scurry-Rosser team in their bi-district matchup that begins Friday, May 5.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats will play game one at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Scurry. Game two will be at 1 p.m. Saturday with game three immediately following, if necessary.

The Bulldogs come into the series with a record of 16-10 on the season. The Bulldogs went 6-4 in District 12-3A play to take the third seed.

Although the Wildcats come into the series with a 10-11 record, they went 9-3 in a tough District 11-3A and finished second. The district has playoff regulars Sunnyvale and Palmer.

The Wildcats scored just over five runs per game while giving up just under six a game. The Bulldogs come in averaging just over six runs a game and their pitching staff gives up under five runs per game.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the Farmersville-Ponder bi-district matchup.