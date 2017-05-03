Tornadoes roar through Caney City, Eustace, Canton

May 3, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–A Eustace family of four survived their house collapsing on them after getting completely lifted off the ground by the tornado Saturday.

Teresa Melton, of Eustace, had just gotten home from Canton first Monday when the storm began picking up intensity. According to Melton, family members nephew Chad Hill, mother Carolyn York and husband Bobby, took shelter inside the laundry room of their Farm-to-Market 2709 home as the EF-3 tornado paved its way through the residence.

Tornado power and intensity is measured on the Enhanced Fujita Scale from 0 to 5, with EF-5 as the highest intensity. The winds from the EF-3 tornado that ripped through the Melton’s house blew from 136-165 mph.

Melton said it only took 10 seconds for the tornado to completely pass over them. It wasn’t particularly loud either, as the only sound was the rain beating down on the house. As it rushed over them, her ears popped, like flying in an airplane. Then Melton could feel that the house was in the air off the slab. The next thing she knew she was back on the ground with the house collapsed on her and the family. She called out to make sure everyone was alive. Everyone answered.

The disaster was over in mere seconds, but Melton and her family had to wait about 10 minutes before emergency response was on the scene to help get them out of the rubble. York’s house, which was located next door just a few feet away, was also demolished.

The Meltons are staying in a hotel as they clean up. The house was insured and they plan on rebuilding. Melton counted her blessings after surviving such a scary ordeal.

“I’m so thankful that we made it out alive and relatively unhurt,” she said. “We just have some cuts and bruises. We can build these houses again, so everything that is important is still intact.”

Even the family dogs were unhurt and accounted for, but their Australian Shephard, Dominic, gave them a scare.

“After it passed we couldn’t find Dominic, but we came back to the house about 3 a.m., (10 hours after the storm) and heard him whining. We got debris off him and he was ok.”

The family had lots of help Sunday morning with about 40 local volunteers and community members, including the Eustace High School track and cross country team members who came to assist sorting out the remains. York’s wedding ring was found among the rubble, as was Melton’s son’s cap and gown. Matthew, a runner on the track team, is set to graduate from Eustace High School in a few weeks.