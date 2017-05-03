Nancy Ann Smith

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 3, 2017

Nancy Ann Smith was born October 20, 1946 in Dallas, to parents Everett and Estalene (Wilburn) Smith.

She was a mischievous blonde-haired and blue-eyed middle child, strong willed and courageous from her first breath until her last on April 24, 2017.

Nancy, Nanny, Fancy Nancy, Aunt Nancy, Nancy Ann, Sister, Grandmother or just Momma, depending on who you asked, attended Eustace ISD from grade school to graduation. It was in school she made lifelong friendships and met the love of her life, Rex L. Smith.

Married at 18 and 19, they became a unified force and an example of what a good marriage, friendship, hard work and lots of love could be.

Married for over 51 years, these two wild teenagers grew into adults and built a successful business side-by-side developing real estate and building homes using Nancy’s keen eye for design.

It was without any doubt, that over Nancy’s 70 years of life, her proudest achievements were her two children, son Lance Smith (Chelsea), of Eustace and daughter Dusti Smith (Juli Black), of Dallas. Nancy adored her children and her children adored her. She was the perfect blend of mother and friend.

A proud grandmother to Ridge and Macy Smith and their mother Rebecca Smith. Caring step-grandmother to Macy, Beaux and Bailey. Loving sister to both Carol Graves, Eustace, and Donna Henderson (H.L.) Fort Davis. Doting great-grandmother to Aiden. She loved seeing them all at family gatherings including many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Very special to her was Annie Mae Ethel Smith, a Yorkie she and Rex brought into their world as part of the family.

Nancy lived most of her life in Eustace. She grew up horseback riding and enjoyed raising cattle just as she did as a child with her father. She was proud to be from Eustace and was also incredibly giving to her community.

She had a contagious laugh and the ability to make anyone she was talking to feel special. She was bold, enjoyed parties, traveling, winning slot machines, and experiencing new things. She was kind and generous, except with dessert – she really did not like sharing desserts.

Nanny loved movies and spending special days watching or going to the movies with her family and friends. She left us as the “2017 Best Ballot Champion” for the annual family Oscar Party, a title she coveted.

Fancy Nancy loved loud music, dancing and concerts. Her live show concert list could rival the best of us including Elvis, James Brown, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, The Allman Brother, CCR, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Seger and too many others to list.

It was only fitting that her last day on this earth music filled her room and Nanny was surrounded by love, her family and friends as she passed.

A celebration of Nancy Ann Smith’s life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Town Square in Eustace. All who knew and loved her are welcome.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.