Gaylord Richard Goins

Gaylord Richard Goins of Mabank went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2017.

Richard was born to parents Anna and Charles Goins in Washington, Okla. on September 25, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Charles “Sonny” Goins and Donnie Wayne Goins.

He is survived by a half-brother, Larry Waddle and his wife Diana of Chickasha, Okla., niece Jessica Waddle and nephew Devin Waddle of Edmond, Okla., Richard’s son Michael Chad Goins and wife Wendy of Las Vegas, Nev., daughter Gina Michele Goins Nofzinger and husband Phillip of Harker Heights, grandsons Jason Patrick Kirby and Spencer Quenten Kirby and their father Chris Kirby of Mabank, granddaughter Michaella Ann Goins and grandson Tanner Richard Goins of Tulsa, Okla., and their mother Tina League of Tulsa, Okla., and his wife of 27 years Brenda Taylor Goins of Mabank.

Richard grew up in Chickasha, Okla., learning from an early age about hard work. His positive attitude about hard work was the key to where God would lead him in life. As a child, he worked any job he could find, selling newspapers, cutting broom corn in the summers, helping the janitor at Northwest grade school in Chickasha for a dime and a Coca-Cola, construction businesses, oil fields – all of which he fit into his greatest love, athletics.

This was his passion. Richard lettered in baseball, football and basketball all through junior high and high school. He earned respect through his school years for his toughness, integrity and loyalty as a friend.

Richard graduated as class president from Chickasha High School in 1960. The following year, he played football at Cameron Junior College in 1960-61. He was always thankful for getting to play on the team that went to California and won the Junior Rose Bowl that year.

His coach in Chickasha, Coach Powell, was instrumental in helping him with the decision to go to Cameron. The following year, he received a scholarship to play football at Tulsa University where he finished school, graduating in 1964.

He married Ann Tanner and they raised Gina and Michael in Tulsa. He first taught History and coached at Nathan Hale High School for a couple of years and then went into the real estate business for a period before starting his own building business.

He built homes in Tulsa through the late 60’s and 70’s. In 1984 when the building business fell off, he moved to Cedar Creek Lake in Texas and started “Richard Goins Construction Company” where he remained for the rest of his career. Being a man of integrity, he established himself quickly as a quality home builder around the lake.

Richard married his second wife, Brenda Taylor, in 1989. Both knew each other from high school as they both grew up in Chickasha. He was the love of her life.

Brenda and Richard shared a beautiful life of faith, family and friends since then. After buying a large piece of property at the lake which they named “Pineknot,” they built their dream home. He went to work quickly doing what he loved most, clearing the land, building a pond, taking down dead trees, fishing and enjoying every minute on his tractor. With hundreds of pine trees, there was always something to clean up. As he often put it, “I’ll be outside cleaning up God’s country.”

Richard especially loved hunting and fishing trips with his buddies, often pushing the limits. He loved hunting quail, dove, and pheasant with the many English Setters and Pointers he owned through the years. His friends always knew they would have an outrageous, fun time if Goins was on the trip.

Richard will be in the hearts if those who knew him best as a witty, funny, loyal friend, a man that could be trusted and always did what he said he would do. He loved God, his church and church family.

He was a loving husband, Dad, Papa to all his family. Often people would say that he was one of those larger than life people that you never forgot. God chose to use him in unique and very personal ways for all who were blessed to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

First Community Church of Crandall, PO Box 238, Crandall, TX 75114,

Or to:

Jake E’s Riding Round Up (A therapeutic horseback riding and healing center in Kaufman). Online donations can be made at JakeEsRR.org or mailed to Jake E’s Riding Round Up, 10626 FM 429, Kaufman, TX 75142.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.