Mabank falls in season finale/Panthers prepare for playoffs

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 28, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

BROWNSBORO–The Mabank Panthers and Brownsboro Bears went back and forth with the lead, but the Panthers could not grab the lead back, losing to the Bears 8-6 in a high-scoring affair April 25.

The Panthers end the regular season at 12-10 overall and 5-5 in District 13-4A play. Mabank will now get prepared for their bi-district matchup that is yet to be determined. The bi-district playoffs start May 4.

Mabank grabbed the lead first with two runs in the opening frame. Dalton Penix started the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Pearson Johannesen singled to left to drive in Penix. Courtesy runner Collin Simms moved to third on an error by the right fielder on a fly ball by Braden Rich, and then scored on another error to make it 2-0. Brownsboro scored four runs in the second on a walk, passed ball, two singles and two doubles to go ahead 4-2.

The Panthers tied the score in the top of the third inning. Penix walked, Hunter Caves singled and moved to second on a steal, putting runners at second and third with two outs. Neighbors singled to left to drive in both runners and tie the score.

The Panthers took the lead again when Peyton Johannesen walked, stole second and moved to third on a dropped third strike. Clay Conway drove in Johannesen with a hard single to right. The Bears tied it up again in the bottom half of the fourth on two walks and an error to make it 5-5.

Mabank added a run in the fifth to regain the lead. Pearson Johannesen walked and scored on a Neighbors RBI double to center. The Bears took the lead back with two runs in their half of the fifth inning. A single, two walks, a steal of home and a passed ball gave Brownsboro their two runs in the inning.

Brownsboro added another run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Mabank threatened in their half of the sixth, putting two men on with two outs, but could not get a run across.

The Panthers were led offensively by Neighbors, who finished the night 2-4 with three runs batted in. Pearson Johannesen was 1-3 with a walk and an RBI, Penix was 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored, and Conway was 1-3 with an RBI. Peyton Johannesen walked and scored a run and Simms scored two runs for Mabank.

The Panthers will now wait to see their opponent in the first round of the playoffs to be played May 4-6.