’Jackets beat Madison 19-1

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 28, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

DALLAS–Kemp’s Dakota Price and Mason Claver combined to throw the ’Jackets second no-hitter of the season in its 19-1 victory over Dallas Madison April 25. This is the second no hitter the ’Jackets have thrown against Madison this season. The ’Jackets also exploded offensively by putting up a 10-run fourth inning to win in four innings.

Dylan Ashcraft led the ’Jackets, going 4-4 with three runs scored and five runs batted in as Kemp pounded out 13 hits and walked eight times in the victory. Jack Griffin was 3-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.

The ’Jackets scored once in the first inning on a Griffin triple and a Price RBI groundout. Madison tied it in the bottom half of the inning on two hit by pitches and two walks. The ’Jackets scored four times in the second on a Tyler Garrett walk and singles by Ashcraft, Crim and Griffin. Kemp plated four more runs in the third to take a 9-1 lead on singles by Ashcraft and Nate Mendoza, a sacrifice bunt by Griffin and two errors on Madison.

Kemp scored 10 times in the fourth after two men were out. Garrett walked with two outs, Ashcraft laced a triple to left, Crim singled to score Ashcraft, Mendoza had a bunt single and both runners scored on an error by the first baseman to make it 13-1. Mason Claver singled to center to score Griffin and Cameron Fiatte reached on an error allowing Claver to score. Herring doubled in Fiatte to make it 16-1, but the ’Jackets weren’t quite done.

Cameron Clamon and Tyler Garrett walked to load the bases and Ashcraft got his fourth hit of the game with a two-run single. Taylor Donovan scored on a passed ball for the final run of the inning and the game.

Price pitched two innings, giving up an unearned run on no hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Claver pitched the final two innings, striking out six.

Crim was 2-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, Mendoza was 2-2 with two runs and drove in one run and Noah Herring was 1-3 with a walk, a run scored, and a run driven in. Claver also had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Donovan scored four times for the ’Jackets and Clamon and Fiatte each scored once in the game.

The ’Jackets await their bi-district playoff opponent to be determined.

The bi-district round of the playoffs will be played May 4-6.