Hazel Bell Bacca

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 28, 2017

Services for Hazel Bacca are scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Athens. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Bishop William Bridger will officiate. Interment will follow at Pyle Prairie Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Hazel was born on Feb. 26, 1922 in Hubbard, Ohio to parents Roland Q. Green and Alice H. McGranahan and entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2017 at the age of 95.

Hazel graduated from Ashtabula High School in Ohio. In the sixties, she worked as a purchasing agent at the Nevada test site, where she handled material control. Hazel ordered parts to drill holes for bombs. She loved her kids and her dogs.

Hazel also spent a lot of time with her husband, a musician, following him around when he toured with Glenn Miller and other artists of that era. She loved genealogy and finding information about her family.

Hazel was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was very active in her church and did missionary work for one and a half years. Hazel was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband David Bacca, one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren and her brother Roy Green.

She is survived by her son Marshall Sprentall of Mabank, daughter Susan Summers of Las Vegas, daughter Martha Hamilton and husband Mike of Michigan, numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, one great-great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

