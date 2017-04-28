Game rooms closed, felon arrested/Fire marshal finds drugs, gun, stolen concessions equipment

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 28, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and Fire Marshal Shane Renberg report shutting down several game rooms, arresting felons and returning stolen concessions equipment Monday.

“This marks our second major crackdown on game rooms in the county,” Hillhouse said. “People want us to remove the criminal element which too often hides out in these facilities and we did just that.”

The sweep of game rooms on the eastern end of the county along Farm-to-Market 315 south of Chandler and State Highway 155 in Coffee City resulted in the arrest of Michael Castor, 53 of Trinidad, and Kelley Huddleston, 44 of Orlando, Fla. The pair face first-degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance. They were arrested from a game room east of Athens on SH 31.

Investigators found a cash register, crock pots, fryers, drinks, candy, chips and more that had been taken from the Cain Center and belonging to the Henderson County Girls Softball Association April 19.

“I’m especially pleased we were able to locate the stolen items quickly,” Hillhouse said.

An auger, which had also been reported stolen, was also found and returned to its owner, he added.

Other game rooms were also closed because of code violations found by the fire marshal. During the closures, Shannon Truitt, 33 of Flint, was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Ashley Stolte, 23, of Chandler was arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Since last November, Hillhouse and Renberg have lead a team to inspect and close down six of the game rooms and arresting half-dozen people.

“We’re funding code violations, drugs, felons and stolen property at these game rooms and we are shutting them down,” Hillhouse said. “I will not sit quietly by and let this kind of activity go unhindered.”