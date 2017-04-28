Council awards road repair bid for Paradise Bay

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 28, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–Tool City Council members approved a paving contract with Texana Land and Asphalt and removed the probationary status from police officer Martin Garay, during a city council meeting at the Oran White Civil Center April 20.

The paving contract was approved for $128,995.10 for road repairs in the subdivision of Paradise Bay Mobile. The money comes from the Texas Department of Agriculture as a grant. Tool Mayor Donny Daniel said that the bid from Texana was “extremely low.” Council members unanimously approved it.

Members of the Paradise Bay Property Owners Association were on hand to thank the council and city workers for helping the subdivision, and presented the council a check for $300 to assist with road repairs. Daniel thanked the POA for their contribution and was slightly amused, stating: “It’s the first time since I’ve been involved in city government that we got a check.”

Council members had high praise for Garay, complementing him on the long and extra hours he puts into the job, since becoming active with the city last November.

“I want to thank Officer Garay and all our city workers for the extra hours they put in each week,” City Councilman Phil Ringley said. “I know the sacrifice you make and it’s not unnoticed or unappreciated.” Other council members agreed.

“He’s doing an excellent job,” Councilman Randy Whitehurst said, followed by an echo from Daniel, agreeing with Whitehurst’s assessment.

The council went into discussion, but took no action, about the possibility of adding a city ordinance regarding the use of big steel shipping containers (hauled by trucks) for storage purposes.

There are times that these containers are used excessively and can be an eyesore,” Daniel said.

Ringley agreed that they can be problematic, but said he wanted to be cautious about how the ordinance was worded.

“I don’t want to create any ordinance that would prohibit residents from using storage facilities,” Ringley said. “I used one when I moved and I wouldn’t want to limit anybody else from doing the same. We will need to draft specific language,” he said.