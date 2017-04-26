WCCMUD considers adding more customers

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 26, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

TOOL–The West Cedar Creek Municipal Utility District directors gave the green light to planners of the Edgewater Subdivision with shoreline residential units and acreage wrapping around the Baker Cemetery. The district has a six-inch line along 4042. Directors approved the concept and engineers to work out the details and report back. The proposed subdivision covers 250 acres and butts up against Valentine Shores.

Directors also approved fact-finding to sell treated water to Trinidad. The district has a six-inch pressurized line serving Key Ranch along State Highway 274. “I think it’s a good move to look at, I really do,” general manager Tony Ciardo said at Monday’s meeting, April 25. “If it can be done inexpensively, I think it could be win-win for both of us.”

Board president Clifton Smith pointed out that the Key Ranch water line was built for growth. Ciardo said Trinidad has 480 meters.

In other business, directors heard approval needed to provide service to Gastonia/Scurry SUD customers on CR 4077 is progressing.

dures for Public Utility Commission approval.

Got update on the 148 Booster Station Tank Replacement project’s progress.

Approved minutes for March 6 and 27 and approved the financial report for March.