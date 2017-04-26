Lowell Duncan Pahl

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 26, 2017

Lowell Duncan Pahl was born on April 1, 1931 in Merrill, Wis., to parents Ethan Pahl and Wilma Duncan Pahl and entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2017 at the age of 86.

Lowell was in the United States Army and served for 20 years. He retired as MSgt. Lowell was stationed in Japan, Hawaii, Germany and Ft. Devens in Ayer, Mass. and served in the Korean War.

Lowell graduated the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Upper Iowa University with two Bachelor’s degrees.

He was married to the love of his life for over 50 years, Maxine Callahan Pahl, who preceded him in death on July 17, 2000.

Lowell enjoyed being outside, cutting trees and building things. He loved spending time with his family, friends and going out to eat.

Lowell volunteered at the food bank, was a member of the Masonic Cedar Creek Lake Lodge #1431, where he served as past Master, Roddy Lodge #734 in Mabank and Masonic Lodge #528 in Kemp. He was also a member and past Patron of East Star GBC Chapter #1114, Rainbow Girls #369 as a past Rainbow Dad and on the advisory board. Lowell was a member of the VFW #4376 of Seven Points and American Legion #310 in Gun Barrel City. He was an active member in several Methodist churches, including Westford, Mass., and Garland.

Lowell was an amazing man, who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, wife Maxine Pahl, great-grandson Austin Young, brothers Darren Pahl, Dean Pahl and Rodney Pahl and sister Phyllis Pahl.

He is survived by his daughter Linda Teppenpaw of Seven Points, son Rodney Pahl and wife Linda Aaron Pahl of Hudson, N.H., grandchildren Lauren Soucy and husband Bob of Leominster, Mass., Connie Young and husband Rory of Parker, Colo., George Lowell Weilenmann and Jack French of Broomfiled, Colo., Rodney Pahl of Fla., Raymond Pahl of Fla., Jared Pahl of Fla., Ann Covey and husband Jim of Hudson, N.H., Chuck Lyons of Hudson, N.H., nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, sister Yvonne DiFrancisco of Calif., and sister Kathy, brother Carrol Pahl of Ohio, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.