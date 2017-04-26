Five Mabank athletes advance

Monitor Staff Reports

ATLANTA–The Mabank Panther and Lady Panther track teams had five athletes place fourth or better in seven events, earning their way to the Class 4A Region II Track Meet being held April 28-29 on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Jonah Armstrong finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.14 seconds to advance.

Kaleb Allen will participate in regionals in two events after placing fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:48.58 and second in the 3200-meter run with a 10:39.15 time. Patrick Burcaw placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.70 seconds and Tanner Henderson finished third in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, six inches.

Marissa Maraggia will represent the Lady Panthers at the regional meet. Maraggia finished second in the shot put with a distance of 31- 8 1/2 as well as finishing fourth in the discus with a throw of 95 feet, 10 3/4 inches.

The top two finishers in each event will advance to the UIL State Track and Field Meet, which will be held in Austin, May 11-13at Darryl K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.