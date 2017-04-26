Eustace sends 13 to regional meet/Four relays also finish in top four

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 26, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace boys and girls track teams will have 13 individuals and four relay teams represented at the Class 3A Region II Track Meet, April 28-29 at Whitehouse High School. The Eustace boys will advance all three relay teams after finishing fourth or better in every relay race at the area meet held April 20 at the Boneyard in Eustace.

Dalton Page finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.08 and placed third in the 1600-meter run, finishing with a time of 4:45.31. Zane Arambula finished just ahead of Page in the 1600, placing second with a time of 4:37.66. In the 3200-meter run, Michael Wong took second place with a time of 10:18.5 and Micah Zimmerer fourth with a time of 10:29.22. Charles Womble took foruth place in the pole vault, finishing with a vault of 10 feet, six inches.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Alejandro Sanchez, Stone Wadsworth, Cory Strawn and Clifton Johnson placed fourth with a time of 43.52. The same four athletes also finished third in the 4×200 with a time of 1:30.42, as well as finishing second in the 4×400 with a time of 3:24.06.

The Lady Bulldogs 4×400 relay team of Macy Penix, Jacey Warner, Shelby White and Reece Thorne placed fourth with a time of 4:19.68.

Chanda Westbrook will run in three events at regionals after winning the 800-meter run, the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. Her time in the 800 was 2:23.75, the 1600 was 5:23.15 and the 3200 was 11:38.15. Penix will advance in two individual events. Penix finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.65 and fourth in the 1600- meter run with a time of 5:57.86. Sabrina Davis finished third in the 1600-meter run, clocking a time of 5:39.09, while also getting third place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:07.52. Shelby White placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:06.31 to advance.

Thorne placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, running a time of 17.36 seconds. Thorne also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.3 seconds.

Hana Abuhatab took second place in the shot put with a distance of 35 feet, one and a half inches. JoGail Holcombe took third in the discus with a throw of 102 feet, five inches.

Breanna Ragan advances to the regional meet by finishing fourth in the pole vault after a vault of 8 feet.