County unveils Emergency Operations Center/One of the first in the State of Texas

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 26, 2017

By Denise YorkMonitor Staff WriterKAUFMAN–Kaufman County held a grand opening for its completed Public Safety Facility 9-1-1 Regional Communication Center and Emergency Operations Center. The facility, located in the former National Guard Armory on South Houston St., underwent a major renovation since its acquisition by the county in 2011.The facility has been years in the making and has been a major project for County Judge Bruce Wood as well as former Kaufman County Sheriff David Byrnes. The facility houses offices for Emergency Management, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Training and Careflite, as well as the 9-1-1 Regional Communication Center.The dispatch center features state-of-the-art equipment including stations that can raise or lower to accommodate dispatchers working in either a seated or standing position. The center dispatches for 12 cities including Kemp, Mabank and Kaufman, 10 Volunteer Fire Departments including Mabank, Kemp, Kaufman and Scurry, all four Kaufman County Constables, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman County Emergency Management and Careflite. Currently, dispatchers answer an average of 341 calls every 24 hours.Central to the facility is the incident command center, created to align with the standards of the National Incident Management Systems (NIMS) a standardized approach to incident management developed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.In the event of an emergency, key personnel from various agencies will set up in the facility, which includes a fully functioning kitchen until the emergency hasbeen abated. Screens around the room would allow minute-by-minute observation from the field. “Each piece has been carefully thought out and planned,” Emergency Coordinator Steve Howie said.Even the server room is planned down to the last detail, Kaufman County Information Technology Director George York said, as he pointed out the banks of servers. “The room has two HVAC units, each capable of keeping the room cool and in proper humidity for optimal functioning. If one unit fails, the other takes over so there is no loss of service.” He pointed out a wire surrounding the outside of the room to dissipate electric charge in the event of a close lightning hit.Chief of Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd praised the county for its forward thinking and commitment to the safety of its citizens. Texas has the highest number of disasters as declared by the President. There must be $36 million in uninsured damages before a declaration can be made. “You have a great community,” he told the group. Kidd presented a flag flown over the state capitol to Judge Wood and Howie to top a planned flagpole at the facility.Director of Emergency Preparedness Department North Texas Council of Governments Molly McFadden praised the county for its strong leadership. “This is the 15th anniversary of the Department of Emergency Management and this center is the first in the region, one of the first in the state. You are truly the embodiment Aristotle’s quote ‘The sum is greater than the whole of its parts.’ You have a great emergency coordinator in Steve (Howie), she said. He is responsive and passionate about what he does.”