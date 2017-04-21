Mabank topples Rains, 5-3

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 21, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers tightened their grasp on the second-place spot in District 13-4A with their 5-3 victory over Rains April 18 at home.

The Panthers did all their scoring in the first three innings to take a 5-2 lead and kept Rains at bay for the final four innings in the win. Mabank got it started in the first inning. Dalton Penix singled and was forced out after a Hunter Caves grounder. Caves advanced to third on an error, Trey Neighbors walked and Pearson Johannesen hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Caves.

Rains answered in the top of the second on a double, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch to tie the score at 1-1. Mabank took the lead back in the next half inning, scoring two runs with two outs in the inning. Peyton Johannesen and Penix both walked with two outs and Caves laced a triple to right field to score both runs and give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.

Rains cut the lead to one run in the third inning on a walk, a sacrifice and a single. The Panthers answered with two more runs and did it with two outs in the inning again. With Braden Rich on after a walk, Kobey Roberts lined a double to left field to drive in Rich and Collin Sims singled home Roberts to give the Panthers a 5-2 lead. Rains would score a single run again in the fifth inning, but could get no closer as relief pitcher Rich shut down the Rains offense for the final two and two thirds innings. Rich went the final two and two thirds, giving up just one hit. Pearson Johannesen started, going four and a third innings and giving up three runs on six hits, five strikeouts and three walks.

Caves went two for four with a run scored and two RBI, Sims was one for three with an RBI, Rich was one for two with a run scored, Roberts finished 1-3 with a run and an RBI and Penix was 1-2 with a run scored. Peyton Johannesen scored a run and Pearson Johannesen knocked in a run.

Mabank improves its record to 13-8 overall and 5-3 in district play.The Panthers will travel to Brownsboro to play the Bears at 6:30 p.m. April 25 in the regular season finale.