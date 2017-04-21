Clara June Doherty

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 21, 2017

Clara June Doherty of Kaufman went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2017.

She was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Adair, Okla., to parents Ted R. and Nan Poplin Barnhart.She grew up with two sisters Betty Shriver and Lola Muskin and a brother Ted Barnhart, Jr.

After graduating high school, Clara entered into the Cadet Nurse Corps and completed her diploma in nursing in 1947. She was employed for many years at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas as a Registered Nurse in the newborn nursery.

On a record hot day in July 1951, Clara married James Doherty, Jr. This union was blessed with two sons and they opened their hearts to a foster son as well.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Kerry Doherty, foster son Raymond “Buddy” Kindle and two sisters.

She is survived by one of her sons, Kevin Doherty and wife Christi. The smile in her heart was her grandsons Kenton Doherty and his wife Chasity, Logan Doherty and granddaughter Mallory Prescott and her husband Drew. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren Caleb, Madison, Jayce, Landon and Emery.

Clara has many other family members and a host of friends who loved her, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mostly she cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Clara was very active in her church, Covenant Presbyterian, in Sherman. She was an active volunteer, serving as President of Wilson N. Jones Hospital Auxiliary in Sherman and Treasurer of Sherman Assistance Ministries.