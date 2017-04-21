Bulldog pitchers hurl no-hitter

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 21, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Junior pitchers Cody Strawn and Hayden Shaddox combined to throw a no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 10-0 victory over Quitman at Bulldog Field April 18. The pitching duo also combined to strike out 10 Quitman hitters and allow only one baserunner on a hit by pitch.

Although the two pitchers didn’t need the run support, the Bulldog offense provided plenty, scoring in five of the six innings against Quitman. Eustace put a run on the board in the first inning, one run in the second and four more in the third to make it a 6-0 game after three innings. The Bulldogs added two more runs each in the fourth and the sixth, with the two runs in the bottom half of the sixth ending the night.

Junior Chris Carlson led the 10-hit attack, going 3-4 with three runs scored. Junior Zach Compton was 2-2 with two RBI, junior Kelly Ashton was 2-4 with two runs scored and junior Micah Zimmerer finished 1-2 with two RBI.

Junior Cody Strawn drove in two runs and junior Cory Strawn had one run driven in. Senior James East was 1-2, sophomore Kobe Borschardt scored twice and sophomore Will Clark scored a run for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kole Graham also drove in a run in the game.

Shaddox pitched two innings of no-hit ball, striking out four Quitman hitters. Cody Strawn went the final four innings and struck out six and hit a batter.

Eustace improves its record to 15-8 overall and 6-2 in District 12-3A play.

The Bulldogs move to within a half game of first place Edgewood with two games remaining in district play. Edgewood still has three games to play.

The Bulldogs will be in action at 7 p.m. April 25 when they host Grand Saline in the regular season finale.