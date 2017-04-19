Willie Mae Smith

Funeral services for Willie Mae Smith were held April 15, 2017 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp, Texas. Interment followed the service at Shiloh Cemetery in Kemp.

Willie Mae was born on May 14, 1929 in Kemp to parents Jay Huff and Lillie Kiser Huff and entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2017 at the age of 87.

Willie Mae was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Willie Mae enjoyed farming and ranching and raised Beefmaster cattle. She loved gardening, painting and being outside. Willie Mae never met a stranger and loved to talk. She was a member of Beacon Church of Christ.

She was an amazing lady who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved her.

Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dillard O. Smith, son Daniel O. Smith Sr., great-grandson Conor McDougald, sisters Thelma Blythe and Billie Jean Mullins and daughter-in-law Willa Smith.

She is survived by her children Gail McDougald and husband Malcom of Kemp, Ricky Smith of Kemp and Victor Smith and wife Faris Ann of Kemp, grandchildren Crystal Timbes and husband Craig, Daniel Smith Jr., Darren McDougald and wife Tonya, Michelle Smith, Ricky Smith Jr., Ferris Watson, Justin Smith and Brent Smith, great-grandchildren Crysten, Cameron, Taylor, Decker, Bryan, Blayke, Emma, Brook, Colton and Morgan, sisters Gladys Hatchett of Sacramento, Calif. and Etta Jo Haught and husband Dean of Mabank, many nieces and nephews, special friend Virginia “Red” Allen, other loving family members and many more friends.

