Pre-Easter wreck results in DWI charge

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 19, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–A woman with a Combine address has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, following a traffic accident on Third Street in Mabank last Thursday, April 16.

Rendi Cones, 42 is being held in the Henderson County Jail with bonds totaling $15,000. Police found she was also wanted out of Taylor County on a warrant to revoke probation for another serious charge.

Payne Springs resident Courtney Miller, 25, had just picked up seven children from area schools and was stopped in heavy traffic around 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle was struck from behind. The impact caused Miller’s vehicle to collide with the car stopped in front of her, causing only minor damage. Everyone was checked out at the scene by first responders, further slowing traffic flow. Miller also took the children to the ER in Gun Barrel City where at least one child was seriously injured, Mabnak Police Chief Keith Bradshaw said.