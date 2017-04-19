Mabank sends 13 to area track

Monitor Staff Reports

EMORY–The Mabank Panthers and Lady Panthers track teams are sending 13 athletes on to the area track meet after each placed fourth or better at the District 13-4A meet held April 13 at Rains High School in Emory.

For the Panthers, Jonah Armstrong is the district champion in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a season best time of 11.26 seconds. Kaleb Allen and Aaron Wilson finished second and fourth, respectively, in the 1600-meter run. Allen had a personal record time of 4:53.21 and Wilson also set a personal best mark of 4:55.95. Allen and Wilson will also be advanceing in the 3200-meter run. Allen ran a personal best 10:55. 97 to finish second, just ahead of Wilson’s personal best 11:18.15. Patrick Burcaw placed second in the 110-meter hurdles, running a 16.34.

Mabank’s 4×100 Relay team consisting of Chase Parks, Armstrong, Marcos Gallegos and Clay Conway finished third with a time of 44.84.

In the field events, Kolton Stephens set a personal record in the shot put to finish third with a throw of 39 feet one quarter inch. Stephens will also advance in the discus, setting another personal record of 105 feet seven inches to place fourth. Tanner Henderson placed third in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet. Henderson actually tied for the highest vault, but placed third based on number of attempts.

On the girl’s side, Tamara Polk will represent the Lady Panthers in the 400-meter run after finishing fourth with a personal best time of 1:04.69. Aubrey Crow advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run, setting a personal best time of 2:40.93. Crow also placed fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:08.33.

Mahala Bayless will also advance in two events. Bayless finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 17.76, and the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record 50.57 seconds to finish third.

In the field events, Marissa Maraggia put a personal best 31 feet four and a half inches to place third in the shot put. Maraggia also set a season record in finishing second in the discus with a throw of 93 feet two inches. Hannah Hudson finished third in the high jump, setting a personal record with a jump of four feet 10 inches.

Carson Marsh rounds out the group of athletes for the Lady Panthers, finishing fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet and three quarter inches and getting fourth place in the triple jump with a jump of 31 feet six and three quarter inches.

The area meet will be held April 20 at Atlanta High School.