Lillie Pearl (Ainsworth) Andrus

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 19, 2017

Lillie Pearl (Ainsworth) Andrus, 75, passed away on April 11, 2017 in Athens. A celebration of her life was held April 15 at the Day Funeral Home Chapel in Madisonville with Ricky Null officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service and the burial followed at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch.

Lillie was born Sept. 24, 1941 in Jewett to Presley Felix Ainsworth and Francis Pearl (Tatum) Ainsworth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Cinthia Gail Andrus, her brothers Buddy Ainsworth, Howard Ainsworth, Denis Ainsworth and Travis Ainsworth and her sisters Jo Ann Jones and Mary Ainsworth.

Lillie is survived by her children Rebecca (Becky) Lasater and husband Brandt, Leonard Wayne Andrus and wife Oleta, Anne Trichelle Dale and David James Andrus and wife Sharon, her nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and close friends Laurie Thetford, Sherry Picalilo, Sharron (Faye) Whallon and Cynthia Hill.

Pallbearers were David Andrus, Wesley Palmer, Chris Wingo, Nick Senn, Quaint Kempf and Jordan Kempf.