EUSTACE–The Eustace Lady Bulldog track team continued its dominance at the district track meet, earning the district championship for the seventh consecutive year April 13 at Bulldog Stadium.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 188 points to win the meet, beating second place Mineola by 42 points to advance to the area meet, which will be held April 20 at Bulldog Stadium in Eustace. In the individual events, Jacey Warner placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.33 to advance. Chanda Westbrook won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.6, with teammates Macy Penix (2:29.5) and Shelby White (2:30.17) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Westbrook won the 1600-meter run as well with a time of 5:20.05, followed by Sabrina Davis and Macy Penix finishing third and fourth. Westbrook, White and Davis swept the 3200-meter run to all advance to area. Reece Thorne won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.00 with teammate Bailey Holbert placing second with a time of 17.11. Thorne placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 50.24.

The Lady Bulldogs’ relay teams took second in the 4×100, the 4×200 and the 4×400. The teams finished behind Mineola in each relay.

In the field events, Hana Abuhatab finished third in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, one and a half inches. JoGail Holcombe placed second in the discus with a throw of 108 feet, two inches. In the high jump, Erica Hoops won the event with a jump of five feet and teammate Hannah Patterson finished fourth with a height of four feet eight inches. Breanna Ragan advanced to the area meet by finishing third in the pole vault by clearing eight feet.

The Kemp Lady ’Jackets also had athletes that will advance to the area meet. Alyssa Fisher took fourth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Mercedes Zapien placed third in the 400-meter dash, and Hailey Scott took second in the shot put with a throw of 33 feetm two inches.

The Kemp Yellowjackets boys track team placed second overall at the meet with 127 points, just ahead of third-place Eustace, who scored 118 points. Desmond Jones took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59, with Eustace’s Tate Pace finishing fourth at 11.64.

Kemp’s Elijah Gardiner won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.79 and teammate Desmond Tutson took fourth place at 23.46. Gardiner also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 49,8, Josiah Brewington was third at 51.57 and Bulldog Stone Wadsworth placed fourth with a time of 51.88.

Eustace’s Dalton Page was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.69. Zane Arambula was second in the 1600-meters, finishing in a time of 4:35.43, with Dalton Page taking fourth at 4:38.01. Eustace took second, third and fourth in the 3200-meters as Michael Wong (10:32.03) was second, Gabe Purselley (10:33.88) was third and Micah Zimmerer (10:40.82) was fourth.

Kemp’s Kane Johnson won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.16. Jace Bowie and Johnson placed third and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Bowie ran a 43.57 and Johnson a 43.58.

Eustace won the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 43.28, breaking a school record. In fact, the Bulldogs broke the school record in each of the relay events. Eustace won the 4×200 meter relay with a school-record time of 1:29.79. Kemp took third with a time of 1:33.51. The ’Jackets took second in the 4×400 with a time of 3:24.19 with Eustace close behind in third at 3:24.84.

Gardiner won the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 11 and a half inches. Bulldog Mike Marshall was first in the discus with a throw of 138 feet seven inches and Kemp’s Alec Cooper was fourth with a throw of 122 feet, 11 inches. Gardiner also won the triple jump by over three feet with a jump of 44 feet, three and a half inches. Eustace’s Charles Womble advanced with an 11-foot vault, finishing third in the pole vault.

The top four finishers in every event at the district meet advance to the area meet.