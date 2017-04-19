Karen E. Eberlein

Karen E. Eberlein of Chandler, went on to be with her heavenly Father April 14, 2017 while staying at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.

Karen was born 63 years ago, Sept.10, 1953 in Midland, the precious little daughter of Monroe Spradlin and Ila Brown Spradlin.

She lived in the Cedar Creek Lake area for approximately 35 years.

Karen was a beautician in Gun Barrel City for 25 years. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gun Barrel City where she was very active working with the youth and as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed working with the Christmas and Easter programs and Vacation Bible School. She served as Sunday School Superintendent and Children’s Program Coordinator and anything else to do with the children. She was always there to lend a helping hand and make sure that it was taken care of.

She will be greatly missed by friends, family and all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by husband Jim Eberlein, mother Ila Brown Spradlin and mother-in-law Florence Hoerber.

She is survived by daughter Lori Perkins, son Robert Eberlein, sister Sheila Tompkins, brother Dan Spradlin and wife Helen, two grandchildren Justin Perkins and Stephanie Perkins Rincon and husband Armando, three great-grandchildren Jacob Perkins, Eli and Kassidy Armando and her father Monroe Spradlin.

Visitation was held prior to funeral services April 20, 2017 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gun Barrel City.

Funeral services were held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, April 20, 2017 with Eric Stinnette officiating.

She was buried at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.