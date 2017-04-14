Woman confesses rape report is false

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY—A report of a sexual assault on the walking trail in Gun Barrel City Park has been determined to be a hoax.

Gun Barrel City Police investigators reported Thursday that their conclusion from looking into the matter is that the report of sexual assault is false.

A female reported that she had been taken by knife-point April 8, while walking on the track and raped by a white male assailant. On April 13, Antares Ann Hibbard, a local woman of 21 years of age was arrested for Filing a False Police Report. Hibbard provided a written confession admitting she had falsified the report. She is currently in the Gun Barrel City jail awaiting transport to the Henderson County Jail.