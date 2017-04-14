Richard Hampton Ray

Richard Hampton Ray was born on July 21, 1969 in Dallas to parents Rickey Hampton Ray and Rhonda Gene Walton and entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2017 at the age of 47.

Richard graduated from Trinity High School in Euless in 1987. He attended Tarrant County Junior College. Richard got his HVAC certification and went to work at Valley Heating and Cooling.

He loved his family more than anything; he adored his two sons and his grandchildren. Richard liked being outdoors throwing horseshoes and washers. He loved fishing and was an awesome cook.

Richard was a fan of Nascar, especially Jeff Gordon, and wrestling. He loved music and enjoyed listening to George Strait, Rolling Stones and AC/DC. Richard was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a hard worker and he would go without so others didn’t have to. Richard was amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents Memaw and Pepaw. He dearly loved his Pepaw.

He is survived by his sons Justin Hampton Ray of Austin and Korey Alexander Ray and wife Jessica of Huntsville, Ala., mother Rhonda Walton and fiancé Gil Ellis of Cedar Creek Lake, father Rickey Ray and wife Carrie Ray of Euless, granddaughter Autumn Ray of Huntsville, Ala. and grandson Miles Ray of Huntsville, Ala, sisters Rachel Pierce and husband Jackie of Valley Mills, Stormy Finley of Euless and Misty Gill of Ft. Worth, nieces Lauren Bradley of Valley Mills and Sidney Bradley of Valley Mills, uncle Randy Olson and wife Peggy of Mansfield, other loving family members and many more friends.

“HE IS BACK HOME.”

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in honor of Richard to Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home to assist with his services.