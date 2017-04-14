Lady ’Jackets golf wins district /Delaney individual champion, boys qualify for regional tournament

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 14, 2017



Monitor Staff Reports

CANTON–Both the Kemp girls and boys golf teams are heading to the UIL Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament after each team qualified at the District 12-3A tournament April 10-11 at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.

The regional tournament for the Lady ’Jackets will be held beginning at 8 a.m. April 24-25 at Peachtree Golf Course in Bullard.

The Kemp Lady ’Jackets were crowned the District 12-3A golf champions by winning the two-day tournament in grand fashion, shooting 75 strokes better than the second-place finisher.

Kemp Lady ’Jacket junior Carly Delaney was the individual district champion and named the district’s best golfer after winning the tournament by 13 strokes.

The Lady ’Jackets golf team is made up of Sierra Weber, Hannah Hosch, Carly Delaney and Angela Hernandez.

The Kemp Yellowjacket boys finished the tournament second in the district and qualified for the regional tournament as well. The Kemp Yellowjacket golf team includes Richard Lowrie, Cameron Hosch, Boomer Irvin and J.R. Brooks.

The boys team will be participating in the regional tournament beginning at 8 a.m. each day April 24-25 at Oakhurst Golf Club in Bullard.