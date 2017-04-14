Joe Edward Sanders

Joe was born on Nov. 22, 1934 and passed from this world and into the light April 7, 2017. Joe was born and raised in Pine Bluff, Ark., to parents Clyde and Cleo Sanders. He was one of fourteen children.

Joe was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. In his early years, he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, then afterwards owned and operated a small plumbing business in Kansas City, Mo.

He eventually moved to the Dallas-Ft.Worth area working as a member of Local 100 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union in Dallas.

He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman who loved the great outdoors. He also enjoyed square dancing and spent time as a caller for the dancers. When he moved to the lake, he spent a lot of time with friends singing Karaoke at the local watering hole.

Joe is preceded in death by his daughter Gretchen Sanders and grandson Mark Sanders.

He is survived by wife Barbara Sanders, sons Stephen (Phyllis), Karel (Shannon), Brian (Leanne), Mark (Barbara) and Russell (Alice). He has 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who will miss him.