Jackie Lou Groom

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 14, 2017

Funeral services for Jackie Lou Groom, 85, of Mabank, were held April 15, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Mabank with Rev. Brent Williams officiating. Interment was at Elm Grove Cemetery near Mabank under the direction of Allan Fuller Funeral Home in Wills Point.

Jackie was born on January 25, 1932, in Wills Point, the daughter of Andrew Jackson Hollister and Lula Estelle Sanders Hollister. She passed away April 11, 2017, in Mabank surrounded by her family.

She was raised in Wills Point and graduated from Wills Point High School in 1949. On October 3, 1952, she married Rudy Groom in Terrell.

Jackie was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She lived in Houston prior to moving to Mabank twenty-one years ago. She was a member of the Garden Club, PTO, Friends of the Library and the Delphian Club. Jackie was also a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Lula Hollister.

Jackie is survived by her husband Rudy Groom, of Mabank, two sons Rudy Michael Groom and wife Andrea Myntti of Mabank and William Hollister Groom and wife Seruwaia Vuki Groom of Mabank, three daughters Deborah Sue Groom Massey and husband Ronal of Mabank, Mary Kathleen Groom Valentino and husband Joseph of Dale and Laurie Anne Groom Carder and husband Rick of Angleton, two brothers Donald Hollister and wife Judith of Wills Point and Jerry Hollister and wife, Candy of Wills Point; sister Wanda Clark and husband Jim of Mabank, thirteen grandchildren Jennifer Ashley Brendel Morris, Patrick Michael Groom, Christopher Thomas Brendel, Wesley Parks Burke, Jaclyn Marie Durante, Steven Chase Burke, Agatha Myntti Venters, Edward George Durante Jr., Brendon Kyle Groom, Paige Nichole Nicholson, Jonathan William Groom, Caelyn Hailey Groom and Rhys Bailey Groom and great-grandchildren, innumerable because they all called her “Nini”.

Donations may be made to the Mabank Area Good Samaritans, PO Box 1891, Mabank 75147 and the Mabank I.S.D. Education Foundation, PO Box 5229, Mabank, Texas 75147 in memory of Jackie Groom.