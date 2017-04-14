Jack Davis Haley

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 14, 2017

Funeral services for Jack Davis Haley were held April 13, 2017 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with interment following at Peaceful Hollow Cemetery in Corsicana.

Jack was born on Jan. 19, 1941 in Mabank to parents James Medlock and Rosella (Shew) Haley and entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2017 at the age of 76.

Jack was retired from TX DOT and had been married to his loving wife Linda, for more than 55 years. He was competitive and loved playing all kinds of games, especially board games, cards, 42 and long 9 in dominoes and was on a bowling league. Jack enjoyed fishing, camping, working on motors and drag racing. He was a special man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brothers John, Jake, Bill, Grady and Leroy, sisters Julie, Cotton, Katherine, Geraldine, Little Heart, Ruby and Esther.

He is survived by his wife Linda Haley of Kemp, children Dorothy McDougald and William of Kemp, Angie McLean and Daniel of Corsicana, Billy Haley of Kemp, Dewey Haley and Erin of Kemp, Debbie Farmer and Kevin of Corsicana, 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brother James Haley of Kaufman, sister Betty Starek and Jerry of Kemp, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his favorite dog Princess.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.