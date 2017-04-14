Charlie Thomas Burnette

Charlie Thomas Burnette, 86, of Trinidad, passed away on April 8, 2017 in Dallas. He was born on July 29, 1930 to A.C. Burnette and Evelyn Averett Burnette in Salem, N.C.

Charlie joined the U.S. Navy on Aug 6, 1947. He spent four years in the Navy serving on the USS Pasadena, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and China Service Medal.

Charlie was married to the love of his life and soulmate Lillian Gene Moore for 50 years before her passing. Together they raised three wonderful children.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lillian Gene Moore Burnette, parents A.C. Burnette and Evelyn Burnette, daughter Sherrie May Burnette and brothers William Burnette, Earl Burnette and Gene Burnette.

Charlie’s legacy lives on through his children Tommy Burnette and wife Loretta, Terry Burnette and wife Donna, Dawn Burnette Knowles, grandchildren Nathan Thomas Knowles, Taylor Ray Burnette, Savannah Michelle Burnette Williams and Justin, brother J.C. Burnette and Ellen and sister Beth Hall.

Visitation was Friday April 14, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Trinidad. The service followed with Perry Hoover officiating.

Pallbearers were Nathan Knowles, Taylor Burnette, Justin Williams, Casey Sloan, John Webb and Tim Schneider.

Interment followed at Mankin Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

In lieu of flowers the family would like for memorials to be made payable to the VA Fisher House. Please send to the attention of the VA Fisher House 4500 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216.