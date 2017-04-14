Big first inning lifts Panthers

MABANK–The Mabank Panthers scored four first-inning runs in route to a 6-2 District 13-4A victory April 13 at theMabank baseball field.

Hunter Caves led Mabank by going 3-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and two runs batted in. Peason Johannesen pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and giving up two runs, striking out six and walking two.

With Wills Point up 1-0, the Panthers answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Panthers added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to go up 5-1 heading to the fifth.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Caves’ third hit of the game. Johannesen then retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, the last out being a fly ball to centerfield to earn the victory.

Pearson Johannesen reached base three times in the game, going 1-1 at the plate, with a run scored and an RBI. Dalton Penix finished the night 1-3 with a run scored and a walk. Trey Neighbors was 1-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI. Kobey Roberts was 1-2 with a walk, a run scored and drove in two runs. Clay Conway finished the night 1-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Panthers will playat 6:30 p.m. April 18 at home against Emory Rains