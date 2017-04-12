Warren Calvin “Cal” Miller

Warren Calvin “Cal” Miller, 92, of Mabank, slipped from the walks of this earthly life peacefully on Thursday morning, April 6, 2017 at his residence in the Mabank Nursing Home.

“Cal” was born in Montalba to William O. Miller and Lena Howard Miller. He was raised in the Tool area where he completed his education and “graduated” in the eighth grade. He went on to join the Navy and proudly served our country in the 13th Special Seabees and overseas in Guam during wartime.

Cal leaves behind many friends and family members and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents William O. and Lena Miller, brothers Clyde Miller, Raymond Miller and Joe Miller and sisters Dorothy Miller Smith and Maudie Miller Meador.

His surviving legacy includes a daughter Ellena “Nina” Miller and Marvin Coffman, granddaughter Linsey McLain Lopez and husband Paul Lopez, great-granddaughters Ella McLain Lopez and Livia Lopez, nephew Pat Smith, niece Sue Syefreth, grandnieces Vickie Gilbert and Angie Miller and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at Tool Cemetery April 9, 2017 with Charles Jones officiating.

Pallbearers were Joe Johnson, Trip Spivey, Jimmy Jones, Ervin Bynum, Mickey Jones, Jimmy Svoboda, Zack Jones and Marvin Coffman.