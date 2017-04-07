William McKinley Betts Jr.

Funeral services for William McKinley Betts, Jr. were held April 8, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with interment following at Payne Cemetery in Eustace.

William was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Tilton, Ark., to parents William McKinley Betts Sr. and Nellie Mae (Dixson) Betts and entered into eternal rest April 2, 2017 at the age of 89.

William served our country in the United States Navy during WWII.

He was a jokester and liked to give everyone a nickname. William had his own band, Bill Betts and the Westerners. They appeared on The Louisiana Hayride and The Grand Ole Opry. He was a Greenly County Sheriff in Arizona. He was a truck driver and retired from Ryder/Pacific Intermountain Express in 1989.

William was a member of Masonic Lodge Colorado Lodge #8, Clifton Arkansas Elks Lodge 1174, Knights of Pythia’s, American Legion, VFW, Eastern Star #10 Clifton, 32 Degree Mason, a life member of American Federation of Musicians, Machinist Union the CIO and Teamsters.

William loved his dogs, riding his mower, fishing and watching western movies.

William was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian Betts, sisters Betty, Juanita, Brownie and great-grandson Garrett Betts.

He is survived by his children Iris Mae Wasson and Gene of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Bill Betts III and Cindy of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Rudy Betts and Lindy of Eustace, Walter Betts and Kristi of Irving, Krystal Vestal and Austin of Eustace, nine grandchildren William, Jeff, Jason, Karie, Lacey, Linsey, Ashley, Timothy and Jarred, 14 great-grandchildren, brothers Paul Betts of Von Dale, Ariz., Butch Betts of Hammon, La., J.L. Betts and Ernestine of Augusta, Ariz., Lester Betts of Batesville, Ariz., Colby Betts and Alta of Hickory Ridge, Ariz., sisters Pat Lane of Lone Oak, Ariz., Virginia Cothern and Butch of Wynne, Ariz., other family members and many more friends.

