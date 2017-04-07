Paulette R. Blackman

April 7, 2017

Paulette R. Blackman, born on April 20, 1943, to Paul Noble Blackman and Floy Marie Gunter, lost her courageous battle with diabetes March 29, 2017.

Born in Kaufman, Paulette was raised in Mabank and moved to Seagoville upon her marriage to Charles Roy Blackman.

Paulette was a dedicated employee of the City of Mesquite and retired after 35 years. She held many auctions and purchased everything for the City of Mesquite. She enjoyed working and providing for her family.

Paulette will be remembered for her love of family life and activities. She loved to spend time on the farm fishing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and devoted husband of almost 40 years. She was lovingly called mom, nanny or old nanny.

She had a passion for shopping at flea markets and garage sales and she loved to go to First Monday in Canton. Paulette loved life, was kind to everyone and always had a friendly smile on her face.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Floy Marie Gunter, her baby brother B.T. Rand, grandson James Aubry Hunsaker and her loving and devoted husband of nearly 40 years Charles Roy Blackman.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother Tommy R. Rand and spouse Leslie Tull of Austin, daughter Terry Ann Hunsaker and spouse Ricky of Seagoville, daughter Tina Blackman-Hall of Seagoville, son Richard Dale Blackman and wife Billie of Mansfield, grandchildren Kirk and wife Darla, Cody and wife Dawn, Dillon, Jodi and husband Stan, Jessica, Julia and Bryce, great-grandchildren Morgan, Colton, Landon, Carlee, Kylie, Corbin, Megan, Shelbi, Caleb, Lilly, Brady, Mason and Fischer, great-great-granddaughter Aisley, loving friend of many years Glenn Ruff and other loving family members along with a host of numerous friends and loved ones.

