Panthers rally for win in Van

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

VAN–Mabank senior pitcher Pearson Johannesen gave up one run on three hits and struck out nine, and the Panther offense rallied in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-1 victory over Van April 4.

Senior Trey Neighbors went 1-3 and drove in three runs to pace the Panther offense.

After a scoreless first two innings, in which Johannesen rang up three strikeouts, Van took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after a triple and a sacrifice fly.

The Vandals had another chance to score in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Johannesen struck out the final batter of the inning, getting out of the inning unscathed. The Panthers tied it up in the top of the fifth inning after Clay Conway singled and stole second base. Hunter Caves grounded out to move Conway to third and Neighbors drove home Conway with a groundout to tie the score.

Pearson Johannesen shut the Vandals down in the bottom of the fifth after giving up two walks in the inning, getting a ground out and two strikeouts to keep the score tied at one and bring the Panther offense back to the plate. The Panthers went to work offensively in the top of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Bradley Reynolds led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on Jonathan McPhearson’s grounder to third. Conway then reached on catcher’s interference, putting runners at first and second with one out. Dalton Penix singled to left field to drive in Reynolds and give the Panthers their first lead of the game. Caves singled to load the bases, and Neighbors drove in Conway and Penix to give the Panthers a three-run lead. Braden Rich added to the Mabank lead with a fielder’s choice to short that scored Caves.

Johannesen was still pitching lights out, giving up a single in the bottom of the sixth, but striking out the side to keep the 5-1 lead.

Van had one last chance to try to get back into the game in the seventh, but Johannesen finished the complete-game win by getting a line out, a fly ball and striking out the final hitter of the game.

Caves finished the night 1-3 with a run scored and Penix was 1-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

Rich finished the evening 1-3 with a run batted in, Conway went 1-3 with two runs scored, and Johannesen walked three times in the game. Alynn Gentry also reached base one time, via a walk.

The Panthers improve their overall record to 10-6 on the season, and 3-1 in district play.

The Panthers will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. April 11 when they host the Canton Eagles in a district matchup.