Mabank victorious in quarterfinals /Advance to Region II Seimifinals

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

RICHARDSON–The Mabank Lady Panthers will never quit playing. Mabank got down 2-0 in the first half, but fought back to tie the score 2-2 at the end of regulation and beat Princeton 5-4 on penalty kicks in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal matchup at Eagle-Mustang Stadium April 4. The Lady Panthers advance to the Region II Semifinals with the victory.

Princeton got on the board just four minutes into the game with a goal, the first goal given up by Mabank in the playoffs. Princeton took a 2-0 lead with nine minutes left in the first half on a rebound that was put past goalkeeper Presley Reese. The Lady Panthers would not go quietly in the first half however. With 2:33 left, Princeton was called for a hand-ball foul in the goalie box, which resulted in a penalty kick for the Lady Panthers. Brittany Anthony put the penalty kick past the Princeton goalkeeper to bring Mabank to within a goal at halftime.

The Lady Panthers came out in the second half with a lot more energy and kept pressure on the Princeton defense. Mabank’s pressure finally paid off, as Juliet Pridgen took a pass and booted a shot past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net from 30 yards out to tie the score with 20 minutes remaining in the game.

Mabank and Princeton played the rest of the half to a draw and had to go into the extra periods. The score was still tied after two 10-minute periods, which meant the game had to be decided on penalty kicks. With the Lady Panthers up by one goal in kicks, Princeton needed a goal to stay alive. Reese dove to her right to stop the final attempt for Princeton, knocking the ball away and setting off a wild celebration by the Lady Panthers.

Mabank improves its season record to 19-5.

With the Lady Panthers playing April 7, the story of the Region II Semifinal match against Athens will be in the Thursday issue of The Monitor.