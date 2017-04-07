Louise Ann Gibbons Cranshaw

Louise Ann Gibbons Cranshaw of Mabank left her earthly home April 3, 2017 at the age of 86. She was born November 8, 1930 in Fall River, Mass.

Louise is survived by her loving husband, John and son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Tanya Cranshaw.

On May 29, 1952, Louise enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, she served as Airman Third Class at the James Connally Air Force Base in Waco and, following an honorable discharge, served as secretary for the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 156 in Dallas. Louise will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Louise married the love of her life, John Mark Cranshaw Sept. 19, 1953. Their son, Jack Mark Cranshaw, the apple of her eye, was born on Nov. 22, 1965 in Dallas. John and Louise raised Jack in Dallas and during this time, Louise worked at a doctor’s office.

In due time, Jack graduated from Skyline High School as Valedictorian. He furthered his education graduating from Texas A&M with a B.S. in Physics in 1988 and from Rice University with a Ph.D. in Physics in 1995. He is currently employed as a Particle Physicist at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. There is no doubt that the love and support of his mother and father played a major role in his education and career success.

In 1990, John and Louise moved to Mabank. Louise loved God’s creation and especially enjoyed watching birds and working with plants and flowers. She tended to a row of flowerpots across the front porch of her house showcasing beautiful plants and flowers. In the last few years of her life, the living plants were replaced with artificial ones but, no matter what, there were going to be flowers in front of her house!

Louise was a much loved member of the Mabank Church of Christ. When her mobility began to wane, it did not stop her from visiting with folks from the front to the back of the auditorium. She grabbed her walker and away she went, putting smiles on all the faces she could before the bell rang for worship to begin.

Her laughter was infectious. Her hands were soft and caring. Her sky blue eyes were the window to her soul revealing to those who knew and loved her most all the ways she was truly an astonishing woman.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Mabank Church of Christ.