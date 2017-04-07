HC Grand Jury returns 56 true bills

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–District Attorney Mark Hall reports the Henderson County Grand Jury for the January-June term 2017 returned the following indictments, not counting the three cases under seal. The grand jury returned 56 true bills March 24, including:

• Kevin Roy Carroll, 25, indicted for Assault,

• Jeremiah Jacob Vaughn, 19, indicted for Sexual Assault,

• Carlos Soto, 33, indicted for Sexual Assault and Assault,

• Steven Douglas Cross, 49, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault,

• Michael Charles Wainionpa, II, 34, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,

• Gregory Deshawn Schanfish, 40, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault,

• Da’Korian Dowell, 20, indicted for Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Abandoning or Endangering a Child,

• David Earl Jackson, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention and Burglary,

• Raymond Doyle Gilbert, JR, 56, indicted for Aggravated Assault,

• Cody Lee Graham, 26, indicted for Assault,

• Jimmy Buck Holleman, 35, indicted for Aggravated Assault,

• Paul Ray Roden, 56, indicted for Assault,

• Randy Morris Stevenson, 47, indicted for Burglary,

• Robert Lynn Bradley, 53, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child,

• Rhianon Leigh Juarez, 33, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS),

• Jerry Dean Blackwell, JR, 56, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI),

• Antonio Devon Lowe, 26, indicted for PCS,

• Eva Mildred Crutchfield, 35, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility,

• David Lee Stringer, 48, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (UUMV),

• Jody Ray McClure, 46, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Prohibited Weapon,

• Jeffrey Michael Fox, 56, indicted for Theft of Firearm (nine),

• Earl Lee Albritton, 43, indicted for PCS,

• Tiffany Lynn Crawford Smith, 29, indicted for Possession of Marihuana,

• Marcus DeWayne Dowell, JR, 20, indicted for Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography,

• Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, indicted for DWI,

• Matthew Eugene Richardson, 36, indicted for Burglary,

• Samuel Jason Dunn, 44, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 (PG 1),

• Pamela Sue Newton, 52, indicted for PCS,

• Stephen Duane Roberts, 44, indicted for two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 1, and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 2,

• Elisha Marie Jones, 31, indicted for two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 1, and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 2,

• Jason Denard Donnell, 41, indicted for PCS,

• Jacob Elmer Taylor, 18, indicted for PCS,

• Marla Louise ,Michaud Dagnall, 48, indicted for PCS,

• Kenda Denise Welborn, 54, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements,

• Michael Brian Jones, 42, indicted for Tampering with Evidence,

• Virginia Tarwater Hodges, 51, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance,

• Todd Bryan Green, 32, indicted for PCS,

• Craig William Dickinson, JR, 30, indicted for Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional Facility,

• Michael Don McNair, 49, indicted for PCS,

• Miranda Arnold, 35, indicted for PCS,

• Michael David Thomas, 43, for DWI,

• Amy Michelle Gunstanston, 23, indicted for PCS,

• Cynthia Dawn Ackerman, 49, indicted for PCS,

• Cynthia Barker Swiney, 51, indicted for PCS,

• Gregory Keith Meadows, 40, indicted for two counts of Theft, and Evading Arrest or Detention,

• Tony Byron Arnold, 59, indicted for DWI and Evading Arrest or Detention,

• Sean Anthony Puroff, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,

• To,ney Keith Smalley, 32, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements,

• Brad Wesley McClure, 26, indicted for four counts of Theft,

• James Michael Littlejohn, 31, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear,

• Cristian Miguel Tomas Natiri, 18, indicted for Theft of Firearm,

• Johnnie Arthur K,ing, 38, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence,

• Joshua Michael Ochoa, 28, indicted for PCS,

• Selina Diane Gonzalez, 50, indicted for PCS,

• Emilee Robyn Haynie, 25, indicted for PCS,

• Lacey LeAnn Davenport, 28, indicted for PCS.