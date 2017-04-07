Monitor Staff Reports
ATHENS–District Attorney Mark Hall reports the Henderson County Grand Jury for the January-June term 2017 returned the following indictments, not counting the three cases under seal. The grand jury returned 56 true bills March 24, including:
• Kevin Roy Carroll, 25, indicted for Assault,
• Jeremiah Jacob Vaughn, 19, indicted for Sexual Assault,
• Carlos Soto, 33, indicted for Sexual Assault and Assault,
• Steven Douglas Cross, 49, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault,
• Michael Charles Wainionpa, II, 34, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,
• Gregory Deshawn Schanfish, 40, indicted for two counts of Aggravated Assault,
• Da’Korian Dowell, 20, indicted for Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Abandoning or Endangering a Child,
• David Earl Jackson, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention and Burglary,
• Raymond Doyle Gilbert, JR, 56, indicted for Aggravated Assault,
• Cody Lee Graham, 26, indicted for Assault,
• Jimmy Buck Holleman, 35, indicted for Aggravated Assault,
• Paul Ray Roden, 56, indicted for Assault,
• Randy Morris Stevenson, 47, indicted for Burglary,
• Robert Lynn Bradley, 53, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child,
• Rhianon Leigh Juarez, 33, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS),
• Jerry Dean Blackwell, JR, 56, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI),
• Antonio Devon Lowe, 26, indicted for PCS,
• Eva Mildred Crutchfield, 35, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility,
• David Lee Stringer, 48, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (UUMV),
• Jody Ray McClure, 46, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Prohibited Weapon,
• Jeffrey Michael Fox, 56, indicted for Theft of Firearm (nine),
• Earl Lee Albritton, 43, indicted for PCS,
• Tiffany Lynn Crawford Smith, 29, indicted for Possession of Marihuana,
• Marcus DeWayne Dowell, JR, 20, indicted for Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography,
• Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, indicted for DWI,
• Matthew Eugene Richardson, 36, indicted for Burglary,
• Samuel Jason Dunn, 44, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 (PG 1),
• Pamela Sue Newton, 52, indicted for PCS,
• Stephen Duane Roberts, 44, indicted for two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 1, and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 2,
• Elisha Marie Jones, 31, indicted for two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 1, and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in PG 2,
• Jason Denard Donnell, 41, indicted for PCS,
• Jacob Elmer Taylor, 18, indicted for PCS,
• Marla Louise ,Michaud Dagnall, 48, indicted for PCS,
• Kenda Denise Welborn, 54, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements,
• Michael Brian Jones, 42, indicted for Tampering with Evidence,
• Virginia Tarwater Hodges, 51, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance,
• Todd Bryan Green, 32, indicted for PCS,
• Craig William Dickinson, JR, 30, indicted for Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional Facility,
• Michael Don McNair, 49, indicted for PCS,
• Miranda Arnold, 35, indicted for PCS,
• Michael David Thomas, 43, for DWI,
• Amy Michelle Gunstanston, 23, indicted for PCS,
• Cynthia Dawn Ackerman, 49, indicted for PCS,
• Cynthia Barker Swiney, 51, indicted for PCS,
• Gregory Keith Meadows, 40, indicted for two counts of Theft, and Evading Arrest or Detention,
• Tony Byron Arnold, 59, indicted for DWI and Evading Arrest or Detention,
• Sean Anthony Puroff, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention,
• To,ney Keith Smalley, 32, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements,
• Brad Wesley McClure, 26, indicted for four counts of Theft,
• James Michael Littlejohn, 31, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear,
• Cristian Miguel Tomas Natiri, 18, indicted for Theft of Firearm,
• Johnnie Arthur K,ing, 38, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence,
• Joshua Michael Ochoa, 28, indicted for PCS,
• Selina Diane Gonzalez, 50, indicted for PCS,
• Emilee Robyn Haynie, 25, indicted for PCS,
• Lacey LeAnn Davenport, 28, indicted for PCS.
Apr
07
HC Grand Jury returns 56 true bills
Posted by : April 7, 2017| On :
Monitor Staff Reports