Don Harlan Primm

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : April 7, 2017

Don Harlan Primm was born on Sept.29, 1936 in Ralls to parents Clovis Harlan Prim and Mary Johnson and entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2017 at the age of 80.

Don loved guns; collecting them and reloading. He was a member of the NRA. Don married the love of his life in Hugo, Okla., on March 11, 1977. He was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jan Lacaster.

He is survived by his loving wife Gloria Primm of Seven Points, daughter Kimberly Attaway of Dallas, son Richard Primm and wife Laurette of Gun Barrel City, step-daughter Melody Jean Parra of Dallas and Robert B. Rumfelt and wife Nancy of North Carolina, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchidlren, brothers Charles Savoy Prim of Lone Oak and Glen Paul Prim of Honey Grove, sister Doris Prim of Norman, Okla., numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.